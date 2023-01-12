Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after buying an additional 97,764 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 70.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 189,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after buying an additional 78,608 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 270.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,112,000 after buying an additional 63,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 315,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,554,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research firms have commented on KNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $283.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.78. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.05 and a 1-year high of $334.99.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.