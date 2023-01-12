Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,441 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Corning by 3.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

Corning Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.