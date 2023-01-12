Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,478 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 408.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

NYSE:DTE opened at $120.72 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average of $121.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

