Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.05 and its 200 day moving average is $147.29. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $290.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $716,685.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,480,780.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,478. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.97.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.