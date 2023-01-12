Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 65,246 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,246 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 829.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

