Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Realty Income by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,188,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,930,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Realty Income by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,581 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on O shares. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of O stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

