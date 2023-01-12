Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Position Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after buying an additional 671,905 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,179,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,538,000 after buying an additional 595,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

