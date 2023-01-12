ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

ResMed Stock Performance

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,647.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,647.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,447. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $214.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $262.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

