Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 143.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.34 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.