Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 199.5% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 157.1% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.20.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $123.22 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

