Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $457.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

