Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 15,023 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $255.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.93 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HSII. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

