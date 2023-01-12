Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 1,995 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 46.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.88.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $208.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.09 and a 200 day moving average of $160.56. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

