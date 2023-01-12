Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE opened at $114.11 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $129.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. TheStreet raised Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

