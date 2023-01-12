Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 19.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,066,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Trading Up 1.1 %

HES stock opened at $145.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $83.56 and a 52-week high of $149.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

