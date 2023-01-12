Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 721.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,556 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LECO opened at $157.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.99. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $157.75.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,431 shares of company stock worth $4,902,783. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also

