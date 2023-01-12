Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $53,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13,806.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 109,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $301.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $596.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,780 shares in the company, valued at $194,096,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,398,740. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.