Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 53,158 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 151,412 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 553,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 38,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.77%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

