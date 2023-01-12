Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2,387.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after buying an additional 147,616 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NewMarket by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 7.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 149,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NewMarket by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 461.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NEU stock opened at $345.05 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $280.28 and a 1-year high of $360.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.92 and its 200 day moving average is $305.08. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $696.05 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NewMarket in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NewMarket Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.