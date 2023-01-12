Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 169,297 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Insider Activity

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $109.89 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.80.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.