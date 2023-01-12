Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $116.73 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.38.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

