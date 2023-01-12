Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

RS stock opened at $210.56 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $216.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

