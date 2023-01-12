Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 112.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 401,978 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in FMC by 30.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in FMC by 34.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 547,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 263,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.73.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $131.52 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.73 and its 200 day moving average is $115.69. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

