Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,424 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Trading Up 3.6 %

TRU opened at $66.39 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.37.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

