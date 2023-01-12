Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $86.56 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 150.48% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

