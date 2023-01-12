Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.41 Million Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,454 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of PRDO opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $984.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.21 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $261,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 936,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,921.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $422,533.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,357.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $261,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 936,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,921.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,399 shares of company stock worth $980,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

