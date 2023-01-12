Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,704 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,004,000 after acquiring an additional 982,941 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dynatrace by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Dynatrace by 387.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,086,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,917,000 after acquiring an additional 863,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.84, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Dynatrace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

