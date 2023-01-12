Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.85 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $703,892,000 after buying an additional 5,840,907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,466,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,761,000 after buying an additional 765,801 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after buying an additional 678,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,093,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after buying an additional 519,629 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sensata Technologies news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ST shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

ST stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

