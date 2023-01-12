Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 93,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.47.

Shares of PPG opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

