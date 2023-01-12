Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.07 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,459 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.47.

Shares of AVTR opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

