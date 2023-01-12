Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.24 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Celanese by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,952,000 after acquiring an additional 192,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Celanese by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,280,000 after acquiring an additional 175,650 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

CE stock opened at $119.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $175.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

