Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.33 Million Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingles Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $96.70 on Thursday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $74.63 and a one year high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

