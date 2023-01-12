Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $5,119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 3.5 %

WSM opened at $130.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.96. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

