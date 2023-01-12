Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.42 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 5,262.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pentair by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,650 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after acquiring an additional 766,974 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,603,000 after acquiring an additional 761,366 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pentair Trading Up 3.3 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

NYSE:PNR opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $71.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

