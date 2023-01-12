Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.46 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,463,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $813,637,000 after purchasing an additional 197,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lear by 4.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,012,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,406,000 after purchasing an additional 81,534 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA opened at $136.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $194.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.88.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is 79.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.77.

In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,769. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

