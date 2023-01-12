Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.51 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.90.

NYSE:HII opened at $227.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.38 and its 200-day moving average is $229.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.20 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

