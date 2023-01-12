Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,902 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

