Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Moody’s by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.47.

Moody’s Stock Up 3.4 %

Moody’s stock opened at $307.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.00 and its 200-day moving average is $282.20. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $376.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.