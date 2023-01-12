Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 28.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 61.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.91.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,057 shares of company stock worth $6,248,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $149.65 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $152.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

