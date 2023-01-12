Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.85 Million Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Employers were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Employers by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC lifted its position in Employers by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Employers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of EIG opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.25. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Employers had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Further Reading

