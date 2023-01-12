Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.93 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $108.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.06. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

