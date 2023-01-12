Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.96 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,295 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,206,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,061,000 after buying an additional 61,795 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after buying an additional 3,519,691 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 60.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after buying an additional 1,625,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

CMS stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

