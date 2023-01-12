Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,562 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

