Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 39.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SEI Investments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.6 %

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,100 shares of company stock worth $2,036,235 in the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 24.98%. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

