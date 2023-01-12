Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $2.66 Million in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 139,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,692,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,249,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PARA. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.