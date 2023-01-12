Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $2.66 Million in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 139,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,692,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,249,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently commented on PARA. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
