Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 77.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

ENTG stock opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

