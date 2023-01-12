Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 601.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDR. UBS Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

Schneider National Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.