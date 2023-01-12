Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 601.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Schneider National Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.
Schneider National Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.
Insider Activity at Schneider National
In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDR. UBS Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.
Schneider National Profile
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schneider National (SNDR)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.