Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 61.8% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at $1,434,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 27.2% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $61.28 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $2,319,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

