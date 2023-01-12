Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 15,493 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in DISH Network by 8.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DISH Network by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $15.05 on Thursday. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.81.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

