Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 16,623 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 16,623 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of UBER opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.